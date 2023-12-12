Mix of veterans & youth fuel Memorial boys basketball squad, this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second week of December now, so the boys high school basketball season has been going strong for a couple weeks. Most teams have only played a handful of games, but we’ve already seen some great action on the court.



Memorial has only played twice themselves, but they’ve won both of those games impressively, beating Gibson Southern by 20, and Jasper by 16. The Tigers are doing it with a good mix of veterans and young guys.

Five seniors lead the roster, featuring 6-7 big man, Tucker Tornatta, who has offers to play at the next level. They also have a solid junior class, with the steady hands of Luke Ellspermann, Simon Schulz, and Asher Evans, and then sophomore Dylen Kendrick, brings plenty of dynamic playmaking ability to the table.

“We bring back some key pieces from last year, but we’ve been real pleased with some of the new faces that have come in and stepped up and played really well. Everybody’s just stepped into their rolls so far, early on,” said Memorial boys basketball head coach, Heath Howington. “This is a group that likes to get out in the open court and play fast. We’ve really emphasized our halfcourt defense. Offensively, I think we have a lot of room to grow.”



“Dylen’s great, and he gives the other ballhandlers nightmares, so he’s just always in their shorts. We’re able to run guys off the 3-point line and just force them into Tucker, and he’ll block their shot or just really contest it. Having him is definitely a big plus for us,” said Memorial junior, Luke Ellspermann. ”It’s kinda been a new year. We knew there were going to be a lot of people that needed to step into some roles, and they’re doing a really good job so far.”



Memorial will play at Bosse, Tuesday night, followed by their home opener against Heritage Hills, on Friday.



