Mayor Winnecke reflects on 12 years in office

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke wraps up his 12 years in office, he’s taking a look back.

This is happening at the Rotary meeting at Bally’s in the Executive Conference Center’s walnut room.

As we’ve reported, after leaving office, Winnecke will become the next CEO of E-Rep.

Our 14 News Reporter Liz Desantis will have more on this story later.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

