Masking requirements changing again at Owensboro health facilities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Regional Hospital say their masking requirement is going back to “optional.”

Last month several health facilities were requiring masks due to a high rate of COVID-19.

[Previous Story: Several Owensboro health facilities requiring masks due to high Covid patient rates]

On Tuesday, OHRH said their mandate was officially lifted.

Although some health facilities are lifting their mask requirements, others are not.

One of those being Muhlenberg Community Hospital, who says their requirement will last another week.

Twin Lakes Hospital remains mask optional.

Health officials are advising people to check their locations masking status before visiting. You can find a list of those at OwensboroHealth.org.

