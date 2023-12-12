Man accused of making threat at Mayor Winnecke’s office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he made a threat Tuesday at Mayor Winnecke’s office.

The mayor says the man showed up to his office, wanting his car to be released from impound.

He says his assistant tried to explain to the man that the mayor doesn’t have that authority.

He says the man became verbally abusive.

Officials say 32-year-old Moses Hardin was arrested by authorities at the civic center.

He’s charged with two counts of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

The mayor says it’s the first time in 12 years for something like this to happen, and he was shaken up when he left the office.

Hardin has a history of arrests.

Records show he has been charged in the past with resisting arrest, drug dealing, drug possession, and felony gun possession.

