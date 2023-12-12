Ky. Wesleyan Women’s Basketball routs Lake Erie on the road

PAINESVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team continued their dominant season this afternoon, taking down the Lake Erie Storm by a score of 91-55. This marks the seventh straight win for Wesleyan, who have won their games by an average of 25.9 points.

KWC shot an incredible 14-23 (60.9%) from three in the game, which is tops in the G-MAC this season and is the fifth highest single-game percentage in school history (with a minimum of 10 made threes).

The Panthers improve to 7-1 (3-0 G-MAC), while Lake Erie falls to 1-6 (0-4 G-MAC).

Despite the final score, the game was close early as each team was knocking down almost every shot. Lake Erie started out the game by going 3-3 from behind the arc and took an early 15-9 lead. A Hadley Lytton jumper started a 14-2 run that saw the Panthers take a 23-18 lead after one. Emmy Ralph was on fire for Wesleyan to close the quarter, hitting back-to-back threes to end the frame.

The Panthers turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter, forcing eight turnovers and holding Lake Erie to just nine points on three made baskets. On the flip side, the Panthers made nine shots, including four threes. Jordan Gillies hit a three pointer to start a 12-3 run to open the quarter, and finished that same run with a jumper three minutes later. Sydnee Richetto hit a big late jumper, and Ralph capped off a 17-point half with a three pointer with six seconds remaining. Wesleyan went into the break leading 47-27.

In the third quarter, Wesleyan continued to push, eventually extending their lead to 26 (69-43) thanks to a deep three from Shaylee Mcdonald. In the fourth quarter, Jordyn Barga made it a 30-point (77-47) lead with a three of her own, and Myah Montgomery joined in on the fun a few minutes later, pushing the lead to 84-47 with a three. Freshman Jazmin Torres and Bailey Poole each got late buckets in the 36-point victory.

Wesleyan forced 34 turnovers in the contest, tied for their most all season. Their 17 steals in the contest is just one behind the 18 they notched against Simmons.

Emmy Ralph finished the game with 19 points on an efficient 7-13 from the floor and 5-7 from three. Shaylee McDonald (15), Jordan Gillies (14), Jordyn Barga (10), and Sydnee Richetto (10) each finished in double figures, with Gillies’ total being a career high. Despite the large margin of victory, not one Panther finished with more than two rebounds, as six individuals had two rebounds each. Hadley Lytton led with six assists, while Ralph came away with four steals.

The Panthers will look to continue their winning streak on Saturday when they host the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The Tritons currently sit at 6-3 and are coming off a 78-60 win over Illinois-Springfield, a team the Panthers took down 86-68 earlier this year. Tipoff for Saturday’s contest will be at 1 p.m. CT at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

