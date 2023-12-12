Inauguration preparations underway to begin Gov. Andy Beshear’s second term

Birthday Club
Inauguration preparations underway for Gov. Andy Beshear’s second term
By Steve Mehling
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the beginning of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s second term in office.

Among the festivities happening, people from Tri-State will be part of the parade Tuesday morning.

When Governor Andy Beshear stopped by Dawson Springs weeks before Election Day, he told Mayor Jenny Sewell if he won the election, he wanted Dawson Springs to be a part of the parade.

Governor Beshear won re-election in the Commonwealth and the Mayor sent him a congratulatory text that night, to which he quickly responded, ‘Now don’t forget about the parade.’

Ahead of Tuesday’s festivities, people from Dawson Springs gathered in Frankfort to put together the float Monday night.

Mayor Sewell says the theme of the float is Dawson Springs Tornado Recovery.

She says means much more to them than just representing their city in the capital.

Mayor Sewell says the float is a big thank you to everyone who’s helped them throughout the entire recovery process in the past two years.

“We’ve all been working together, not necessarily building a float, but trying to rebuild a community. I mean it’s just part of what we do. It’s just been amazing what’s happened and we want to say that. We want to say I,” said Mayor Sewell.

Last we checked in with them they were out on a lumber run to get the necessary materials to put everything together.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

