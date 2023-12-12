EVSC holds board meeting to discuss next year’s projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday night, EVSC held a school board meeting discussing next year.

The EVSC is seeking approval of architects for potential construction projects in the coming year.

Monday night’s meeting also covered the approval of next year’s school calendar, including no school for Election Day.

EVSC is also seeking approval to provide interpreters in schools to help multilingual students.

Chief communications officer Jason Woebkenberg believes this is important.

“Our community, we have a growing number of new English speaking families coming into our community of course we’re educating those students in our schools, so it’s beneficial to have the additional support and services of interpreters,” said Woekenberg.

All the items presented in Monday night’s meeting will be approved in the next meeting.

