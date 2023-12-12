Evansville Rescue Mission working to help all those in need over the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the seasons change and our temperature continues to drop, local homeless shelters are working to address demand for help. Officials say there may not be enough capacity to help everyone, including women and children.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is in the middle of one of its busiest times of year. Not only do they get about 40% of their donations during the holidays, but there’s also a greater need for what they provide.

“The holidays definitely get a lot busier for us,” said Evansville Rescue Mission Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman. “Typically what goes with that is the cold weather, and that cold weather is just so dangerous for people to be outside.”

The shelter has 222 beds for men in need. Mission officials say there are about 500 people in the area experiencing homelessness; which includes men, women, and children.

They estimate 40% of the local unhoused population is women and children, but they say the real number may be even higher.

“There’s just such an extreme need, even with the amazing amount of beds we have along with our partners across the community,” said Gorman. “There’s still so many unhoused people in our region.”

They offer three meals a day to anyone in need. They say over time they noticed an increase in the number of women and children who needed meals.

To help, they plan to open a separate shelter for women and children in early 2025.

“We knew there was a demand before starting our project, and really even before the research of our project, but the more and more that we’ve got into it and the closer and closer we’ve got, the more prevalent it has gotten in our area,” said Gorman. “Women and children are just so underserved in our community.”

If you need help, mission officials advise you to continue reaching out to organizations aimed at providing support. They say even if the organizations are at capacity or focused on other people, they may still be able to point you toward other available resources.

For more information on the Evansville Rescue Mission, and all the services they provide, visit https://www.evansvillerescuemission.org/.

