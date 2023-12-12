Daviess Co. implementing White Flag Program as temperatures expected to drop

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency has put its white flag program into place as temperatures overnight are set to be below freezing this week.

When the White Flag is in place that means the county has decided that there is no criteria you have to meet in order to stay in a shelter.

In Daviess County, the Daniel Pitino Shelter hosts White Flag night for all women, children, and men seeking shelter and meals.

The Pitino shelter, usually only serves families and single parents.

The only people not normally allowed in the Pitino Shelter are single men with no children.

But when a white flag night is announced, any person regardless of status or situation is able to seek shelter here, for the night.

Executive Director, Harry Pedigo, says it’s a lifesaving measure for anyone who needs it, and that you at home can actually help too.

“The best thing they can do is educate yourself on the resources we have in the area,” Pedigo says. “Where you can direct people who may be experiencing homelessness to where before they become homeless we’re able to help, and then they don’t have to experience that first time being turned away or having to stay on the street.”

The Pitino Shelter is located on Walnut Street in Owensboro and for white flag nights is open from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m., that’ll be every night this week.

