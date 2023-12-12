Birthday Club
Cool and dry pattern continues

Temps running slightly above normal
12/12 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Quiet weather continued on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.. A dry cold front will swoop through the Tri-State Tuesday night and push temps back into the 40s during the day on Wednesday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Southerly winds and milder temps return Thursday through the weekend. Daily highs will settle in the lower 50s and overnight lows will range near freezing. No rain chances through Friday. Normal high for this time of the year is 46, normal low is 30/

