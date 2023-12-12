Birthday Club
Coffee shop opening soon at old Rockport gas station

Sycamore Street Coffee House
Sycamore Street Coffee House(Old Plank Road, LLC)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations are complete on the old Standard gas station on Sycamore Street in Rockport.

The owners say it’s been empty for more than 20 years.

Sycamore Street Coffee House will offer a variety of coffee, tea, other specialty drinks, and Bliss Artisan ice cream.

They’ll have breakfast items to start and plan on working in lunch menu.

The shop will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

John and Ashley Obermeier also own Obermeier Hardware & Rental, and in 2020, they bought and renovated a neighboring building.

It houses a flower shop.

