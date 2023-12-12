Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas

President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, as second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Rabbi Angela Buchdahl listen.(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, two White House officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many families would be attending the White House meeting in person, or via videoconference. Biden has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone, officials said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s schedule.

“We’re not going to stop until every hostage is returned home,” Biden told donors in Washington on Tuesday, saying the U.S. commitment to Israel is “unshakable.”

Seven Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land incursion into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took more than 240 people hostage. Four Americans were released as part of a U.S.-negotiated cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza that was brokered with the assistance of Qatar and Egypt. The White House has said that at least 31 Americans were killed by Hamas and other militant groups on Oct. 7.

NBC News was first to report on the meeting.

___

The story has been updated to correct the timing of the Biden quote to Tuesday, not Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitch Carter gets engaged
14 News’ Mitch Carter gets engaged
Danica Short
EPD looking for missing teen
66-year-old Davis Coots
Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Brian Hawking, Jr.
Deputies: Drunk driver caught doing donuts in bar parking lot

Latest News

Sycamore Street Coffee House
Coffee shop opening soon at old Rockport gas station
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong
Former U.S. Rep George Santos leaves the federal courthouse with his lawyer in Central Islip,...
George Santos attorney expresses optimism about plea talks as expelled congressman appears in court
14 News at Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear’s Inauguration - Sunrise
14 News at Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear’s Inauguration - Sunrise