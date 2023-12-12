6.6 lb. package of pot sent in the mail leads to two arrests, deputies say

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing drug dealing charges after deputies say they received a package of pot in the mail.

Deputies say the carrier service discovered the package, which turned out to contain 6.6 pounds of marijuana.

They say it was addressed to Chris Pope on Jeanette Avenue.

As soon as a detective dropped the package off, they say Chevaughn Chavis came out of the house and picked it up.

About 15 minutes later, deputies say they served a search warrant at the home.

They say about a dozen guns, ammunition, pills, mushrooms, more marijuana, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

Chavis and Pope were both booked into jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.