Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. On Friday, Dec. 8, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Zelenskyy bought two luxury yachts, named Lucky Me and My Legacy, through proxies for more than $75 million. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University on Monday as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a $110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities. But the request is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion for its fight against Russia’s 2022 invasion.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to go to Capitol Hill and to meet with Biden at the White House.

With Congress in its final work week before leaving for the holidays, questions remain as to whether Republicans will be able to come to an agreement on any rounds of future funding for Ukraine or Israel without White House concessions on additional border security as illegal crossings surge. But any border package also runs the risk of alienating some Democrats.

The stakes are especially high for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during television interviews Sunday, given that " we are running out of funding " for the Ukrainians.

“This is a time to really step up because if we don’t, we know what happens. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity and we know he won’t stop in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

Cameron Baldwin
Driver won’t let passengers go during chase, police say
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Why Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ became so popular
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant customers help ‘pay forward’ with meals for those in need, owner says