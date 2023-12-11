Veteran’s Coliseum holds open house to show proposed renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was your chance to get a look inside the history of the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum, or Veteran’s Coliseum.

Guests were invited to see historic artifacts, explore corridors and tour backstage, even Santa Claus made an appearance.

Those who were at the open house were also the first to learn about their proposed renovations to preserve the building.

Vanderburgh County Council President Jill Hahn says they plan to keep the nostalgia of the rooms and continue to use it to remember our country’s heroes.

”The Vanderburgh Veterans council also have members out here talking to people about being a military person and personnel,” said Hahn. “And what this building means to them and making sure that it is preserved to continue to honor our nation soldiers as well as Vanderburgh County soldiers.”

Hahn says it will be a 20 to 25 million dollar project, and they’ll begin work in January.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.