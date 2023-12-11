Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: EWSU shuts down part of MLK. Jr. Blvd.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews have shut down part of MLK Jr. Boulevard.

This is between Walnut and Chestnut Street.

This is also in front of Central library and across from the Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza.

Crews say the closure started early this morning around 2 a.m. and will be wrapped up by 10:00 a.m.

