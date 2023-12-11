Sunny and dry week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine was plentiful on Monday as highs climbed into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny again on Tuesday with lows near 30 and highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs returning to the middle 40s . Southerly winds will pull milder air back into the region Wednesday through Saturday as daily highs climb into the lower 50s each day and overnight lows dip into the upper 20s. For the month, we are running about 5 degrees warmer than normal, rainfall is slightly below normal as of Monday. Dry weather expected through the weekend.

