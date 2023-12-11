Sturgis city council holds meeting to discuss water rates

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - A meeting is being held Monday night in Sturgis regarding the city’s ongoing water issues.

[Previous Story: Frustrations boiling over as rising water prices persist in Sturgis]

Residents have dealt with rising costs amid their financial struggles.

On the agenda tonight, an explanation of how their rates were set.

Officials also say they’ll be addressing misinformation that’s been spread about the water rates.

