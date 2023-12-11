Birthday Club
Deputies: Drunk driver caught doing donuts in bar parking lot

Brian Hawking, Jr.
Brian Hawking, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they caught a driver doing donuts, while he was well over the legal alcohol limit.

They say, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, they spotted a Camaro and a Dodge Charger in the parking lot of Ricks Sports Bar on S. Green River Road.

Deputies say the cars were speeding and doing donuts.

When they turned on their emergency lights, deputies say the Camaro pulled over, while the Charger turned the opposite direction and drove away.

Deputies say the driver of the Camaro, 41-year-old Brian Hawking, Jr., smelled like alcohol.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .119.

Deputies say he also had an active warrant, and has a prior OMVWI conviction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement
‘Family Fun Day’ event coming to Old National Events Plaza in January
