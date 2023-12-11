Birthday Club
Motorcycle driver killed in crash with deer

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died after a crash on Highway 69, officials say.

The Dukes Fire Department posted on Facebook they were called to that accident Wednesday evening.

Officials say it appears a deer ran into the path of a man who was on a motorcycle.

Crews say the road was shut down for around two hours.

We are working to learn more about the incident, and will update this story as information becomes available.

