Mostly clear but chilly

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold and frosty start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Our temperatures will climb out of the 20s and through the 30s this morning, topping out in the low to mid 40s this afternoon under ample sunshine. Tonight will be clear and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30°.

Tuesday will be sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s. A weak cold front will pass through our region Tuesday night. We are not expecting any rain from that cold front, but it will bring us some clouds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and a slight dip in our temperatures with highs back in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday.

That cooldown does not last long. High temperatures return to the low 50s on Thursday and remain in the low to mid 50s through the weekend. While Thursday will be sunny, we will see partly cloudy skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, we are not expecting any precipitation in the next seven days.

