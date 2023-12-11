Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

12/11 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A Richland, Indiana, woman is in jail after TSA workers at the Evansville Regional Airport say they found drugs on her.

Multiple people are dead, several homes were destroyed and thousands are left in the dark after powerful storms tore through parts of Tennessee over the weekend.

Two years later, families and friends gathered at a memorial honoring the nineteen lives lost in the devastating tornado in Dawson Springs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Biden on Tuesday. The meeting comes as congress is in the middle of a fierce fight over funding for Ukraine.

