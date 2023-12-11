Lyles Station awarded grant aiming to preserve black history

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation has announced that it has been awarded a grant from the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program.

The Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program is dedicated to helping identify, save, and celebrate historic African American sites in around the state.

According to a release, the grant of $3,749 will play a role in supporting the organization’s ongoing efforts in organizational and revenue stream development.

They say it will also support their board training, succession planning, and general strategic planning.

