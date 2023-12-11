Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

‘It’s so magical’: Children with medical needs get surprise plane ride to the North Pole

The one-of-a-kind flight left gate A16 at the Kansas City International Airport and “landed” at A20. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Grace Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Dozens of children in Missouri diagnosed with medical conditions got the experience of a lifetime as they were taken to the North Pole in a mock flight.

Shadow Buddies Foundation teamed up with Delta Airlines to transform a terminal into a winter wonderland.

The one-of-a-kind flight left gate A16 at the Kansas City International Airport and “landed” at A20, taking a magical trip around the tarmac.

The winter wonderland, along with Santa Claus, was waiting for the 50 kids as they arrived at the North Pole.

The founder of Shadow Buddies, Marty Postlethwait, said it was a pure joy to organize the event.

“It’s so magical for so many families, especially during the holidays; it’s just a lot of stress when you are dealing with so many medical conditions, kids that have gone through chronic treatments,” Postlethwait told KCTV. “Our goal today was to help brighten the lives and bring a smile, not only to the kids who are going through a medical situation, but their family.”

Hannah Winter is one parent who got to experience the trip with her daughter, Florence. She said it was a blessing.

“We get to celebrate Christmas in a very special way,” Winter said. “It’s a lot having a child like this and wanting the best for her, wanting her to feel special, and not having a lot of opportunities.”

The flight also brought together a father, Michael Moffet, and his son, Ryan Moffett. The two were the plane’s pilots.

“I never thought we would be able to do something like this,” Ryan Moffett said.

As the two spread Christmas cheer everywhere, the two said it was their most memorable flight together.

“We just appreciate so much the effort that so many people made to make a difference in other people’s lives, and we’ll remember this forever,” Micheal Moffett said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side
Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
Christmas Behind Bars visits inmates
Jail inmates surprised with gifts in Hopkins County ahead of Christmas

Latest News

Bremen survivor reflects on deadly tornado two years later
Bremen survivor reflected on deadly tornado two years later
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Artist repairs church windows damaged in December 2021 tornado
Artist repairs church windows damaged in December 2021 tornado
3 dogs rescued, family displaced after massive house fire on Camellia Drive
3 dogs rescued, family displaced after massive house fire on Camellia Drive