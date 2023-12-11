Hopkins Co. teen to share original song on CMA Country Christmas

HOPKINS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - A teen from Nebo, Kentucky, will make a guest appearance on CMA Country Christmas!

The special TV event airs across the nation on December 14 at 7 p.m. CST .

A patient ambassador for Shriners Children’s Lexington, 16-year-old Madison will share how the care she received transformed her life and how music helped her recovery process.

Madison was born with a bone difference in her feet (extra navicular bones) that made standing, running or playing sports/activities difficult.

She went to two other orthopedic surgeons who couldn’t help her before becoming a patient at Shriners Children’s and undergoing several surgeries to help eliminate the pain when she walks.

She has always loved singing, but she learned to play guitar while recovering from her foot surgeries.

Madison wrote an original song about her Shriners Children’s care experience which she performs in front of an up-and-coming country artist which will be featured as part of the Christmas special.

“This experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little girl,” Madison said. “It’s given me the opportunity to share my story with so many people and bring other children to Shriners Children’s. It means the world to me knowing that my story and the song I wrote may help change someone else’s life like mine was.”

This will be the 14th year for the CMA County Christmas, which can also be viewed starting December 15 on Hulu and Disney+.

