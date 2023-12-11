Birthday Club
Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet set to give over 1k shoes to elementary students

Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet set to give over 1k shoes to elementary students
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Cravens, Foust, and Hager Elementary are getting a special surprise, a brand new pair of shoes for each student.

Happy Feet Learning Feet is a nonprofit organization based out of western Kentucky handing out over 1,000 pairs of shoes Monday.

Organizers say children in these counties were starting to attend school with worn tattered footwear that didn’t protect their feet. This in turn created an uncomfortable feeling as well as low self esteem.

The hope for the Happy Feet is that if they can provide new pairs of shoes for all students there.

The shoe giveaway is set to take place at 8 a.m. beginning at Cravens Elementary.

Organizers say representatives from Happy Feet will do fittings and hand the shoes out. After that at 11 a.m. they’ll head over to Foust and Hager Elementary to do the same thing.

