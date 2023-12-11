Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

‘Family Fun Day’ coming to Old National Events Plaza in January

‘Family Fun Day’ event coming to Old National Events Plaza in January
‘Family Fun Day’ event coming to Old National Events Plaza in January(Old National Events Plaza)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza announced Monday the first ever “Family Fun Day” event is coming to Evansville in January.

According to a press release, the event will offer various indoor activities that include multiple inflatables, face painting, bracelet making and life size games.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand throughout the event.

Entry admission is free for everyone and an activity wristband must be purchased for any guests two or older who plan to participate in games and activities.

Click here to purchase wristbands online for $15 or purchase them at the Exhibit Hall entrance on the day of the event.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 20.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement
Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement
Danica Short
EPD looking for missing teen
Garvin Lake stocked with Rainbow Trout
Brown and rainbow trout to be stocked in 17 lakes
Brian Hawking, Jr.
Deputies: Drunk driver caught doing donuts in bar parking lot