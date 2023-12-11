‘Family Fun Day’ coming to Old National Events Plaza in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza announced Monday the first ever “Family Fun Day” event is coming to Evansville in January.

According to a press release, the event will offer various indoor activities that include multiple inflatables, face painting, bracelet making and life size games.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand throughout the event.

Entry admission is free for everyone and an activity wristband must be purchased for any guests two or older who plan to participate in games and activities.

Click here to purchase wristbands online for $15 or purchase them at the Exhibit Hall entrance on the day of the event.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 20.

