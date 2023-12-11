Birthday Club
Fair election lawsuit filed against Warrick County dismissed

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A pending legal suit filed against Warrick County has been dismissed in federal court due to lack of standing.

In September of 2022, a suit was filed against Warrick County by Sarah Eller and Danielle Hudson alleging that fair elections in Warrick County required the use of paper ballots, based on the assertion that electronic voting machines were subject to tampering or other nefarious manipulation.

According to a press release, the lawsuit sought an injunction and an order to return to paper balloting in future elections.

The Warrick County Commissioners and Election Board say they maintain confidence in the security and accuracy of the electronic voting system used in Warrick County, as well as in the vendor who provides election support for each election.

On November 21, Senior Federal Judge for the Southern District of Indiana Richard L. Young dismissed the case entirely.

Warrick County officials believe the dismissal of this case should reassure voters that the current process of using electronic balloting is safe and secure.

In response to the dismissal, Commissioner president Terry Phillipe responded saying, in part:

“Though we recognize that certain current events, misinformation and disinformation have generated concern about the safety and validity of elections, we hope this decision by the Federal Court instills confidence that elections in Warrick County are fair and accurate. The Commissioners are dedicated to ensuring that all voting is conducted efficiently while maintaining safe and secure voting tallies.”

