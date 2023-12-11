Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Evansville murder trial pushed back again

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder trial that was supposed to start Monday, has been delayed again.

Jerrme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Avenue in March of 2021.

A trial has been set and delayed several times. The newest date is expected to be set during a hearing on Thursday.

Court records show Monday’s trial was canceled after Cartwright asked for a calculation of days to be held.

According to Indiana Criminal Rule 4, if a defendant is detained in jail on a pending charge, a trial must be commenced no later than 180 days from the date the criminal charge against the defendant is filed, or from the date of arrest on such charge, whichever is later.

Delays caused by a defendant, congestion of the court calendar, or an emergency are excluded from the time period.

According to an affidavit, a witness says Cartwright admitted to the shooting. The witness says that Cartwright told her “it was either me or him”.

The witness says Cartwright told her he broke up the gun used in the shooting and spread it all over Evansville, according to officials.

Police say they found video on Cartwright’s phone in which he could be heard talking about the murder.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

Scooter’s Coffee in Madisonville
Another Scooter’s Coffee in the works in Evansville
Lyles Station awarded grant aiming to preserve black history
Lyles Station awarded grant aiming to preserve black history
Mitch Carter gets engaged
14 News’ Mitch Carter gets engaged
Dukes Fire Dept.: One killed in deer crash on Hwy 69
Motorcycle driver killed in crash with deer