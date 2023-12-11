Evansville murder trial pushed back again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder trial that was supposed to start Monday, has been delayed again.

Jerrme Cartwright is accused of shooting and killing Keshon Hensley on Sunburst Avenue in March of 2021.

A trial has been set and delayed several times. The newest date is expected to be set during a hearing on Thursday.

Court records show Monday’s trial was canceled after Cartwright asked for a calculation of days to be held.

According to Indiana Criminal Rule 4, if a defendant is detained in jail on a pending charge, a trial must be commenced no later than 180 days from the date the criminal charge against the defendant is filed, or from the date of arrest on such charge, whichever is later.

Delays caused by a defendant, congestion of the court calendar, or an emergency are excluded from the time period.

According to an affidavit, a witness says Cartwright admitted to the shooting. The witness says that Cartwright told her “it was either me or him”.

The witness says Cartwright told her he broke up the gun used in the shooting and spread it all over Evansville, according to officials.

Police say they found video on Cartwright’s phone in which he could be heard talking about the murder.

