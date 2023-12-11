E-REP names Justin Groenert as new Chief Strategy Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Economic Partnership has a new Chief Strategy Officer.

Officials says Justin Groenert will start on January 8 of next year.

Groenert will be taking over leadership responsibilities for E-REP’s initiatives, focusing on delivering value to members, stakeholders, and partners.

Officials say he’s been serving as the Vice President of Public Policy for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce for the past four years.

Groenert was born and raised in Evansville and is an alumnus of Memorial High School.

