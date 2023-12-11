Birthday Club
Driver won’t let passengers go during chase, police say

Cameron Baldwin
Cameron Baldwin(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say an intoxicated driver led them on a chase and refused to let the passengers in his car go.

Officers say Friday, they tried to pull over 30-year-old Cameron Baldwin near the intersection of Sandcut Road and McLeod Lane.

They say he sped off, driving recklessly.

Police say they noticed two passengers, and one of them was trying to get out of the sunroof.

They say Baldwin continued past Hubert Road and almost hit another car before turning onto Flat Creek Road.

Police say Baldwin pulled off onto a muddy gravel road near Curtis Mine Road.

When the road ended, they say he jumped out and ran along the railroad tracks.

Police say the passengers told them they tried to escape, but Baldwin wouldn’t let them.

A little while later, officers say Baldwin was found hiding in a ditch. They say he told them he ran because he had a warrant.

Police say Baldwin failed field sobriety tests and told them he would fail a drug test.

He was taken to the hospital for a blood test, and then to jail.

Charges include fleeing police and unlawful imprisonment.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

