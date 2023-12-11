Dispatch: Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms emergency crews are responding to a multiple vehicle crash on the Twin Bridges.

They say that call came in around 6:40 a.m.

Dispatch says it is unclear exactly how many vehicles are involved at this time, or if there are injuries.

Our 14 News skycam was showing traffic moving slowly, but it now seems to be moving faster as officials have cleared the area.

We are working to learn more on the situation, and will update this story as information becomes available.

