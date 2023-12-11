Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit after a man was reported walking around the Walmart area with a gun and knife, acting suspicious.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was called to investigate. Before they arrived, the man, later identified as Davis Coots of Crowell, hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

According to a release, a deputy on patrol made contact with the vehicle on US Highway 62 East. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle at the request of Beaver Dam Police Department.

As the deputy initiated a traffic stop, Coots attempted to drive away, which resulted in a vehicle chase down Rob Roy Road.

During the chase, Coots intentionally drove on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit turned onto Flint Springs Rd off State Route 505 S where Coots intentionally drove head on into a tree.

Officials say the man was transported to the Ohio County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Ohio County EMS and will be transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Coots has been charged with fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment, felony possession of a firearm, speeding and reckless driving.

