Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement

Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement
Cromwell man arrested after high speed chase with law enforcement(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit after a man was reported walking around the Walmart area with a gun and knife, acting suspicious.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was called to investigate. Before they arrived, the man, later identified as Davis Coots of Crowell, hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

According to a release, a deputy on patrol made contact with the vehicle on US Highway 62 East. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle at the request of Beaver Dam Police Department.

As the deputy initiated a traffic stop, Coots attempted to drive away, which resulted in a vehicle chase down Rob Roy Road.

During the chase, Coots intentionally drove on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit turned onto Flint Springs Rd off State Route 505 S where Coots intentionally drove head on into a tree.

Officials say the man was transported to the Ohio County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Ohio County EMS and will be transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Coots has been charged with fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment, felony possession of a firearm, speeding and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

Danica Short
EPD looking for missing teen
‘Family Fun Day’ event coming to Old National Events Plaza in January
‘Family Fun Day’ coming to Old National Events Plaza in January
Garvin Lake stocked with Rainbow Trout
Brown and rainbow trout to be stocked in 17 lakes
Brian Hawking, Jr.
Deputies: Drunk driver caught doing donuts in bar parking lot