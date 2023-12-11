Brown and rainbow trout to be stocked in 17 lakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced plans to stock 17 lakes with thousands of brown and rainbow trout, and one of those is at Garvin Park in Evansville.

DNR crews say 550 rainbow trout will be added to the lake.

They say demand to fish for trout has been increasing over the past several years.

As a reminder, people need a state fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.

