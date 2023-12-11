Bremen survivor reflects on deadly tornado two years later

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been two years since a devasting E-F 5 tornado swept through Kentucky and killed over 80 people.

One Bremen survivor spoke with 14 News and reflected on that day and says her memory of it will never fade.

Kathy Perry’s home was destroyed by the deadly storms two years ago and she has now moved into her new home that was rebuilt.

Perry says it was never her home that she worried about though, it was what she would never get back that made it tragic, the loss of her friends and neighbors.

“It’s a very close knit community,” said Perry.

A community that got even closer after a deadly tornado ripped through Western Kentucky and left them with nothing but each other.

“It was a very difficult time, very sad time, very tragic time,” said Perry.

On the night of December 10th, 2021, Kathy Perry was at home, unaware of what would happen in a matter of minutes.

“My neighbor called me, who is a school teacher,” Perry said.

Perry’s neighbor called her and urged her to immediately run to their house for safety.

“I didn’t change clothes,” said Perry. “I didn’t have my purse, I just run out the door with Bentley.”

Bentley is Perry’s golden retriever and by the time the two of them made it over, the tornado was there. They all took cover under a two-ton truck.

“I can honestly say I was one minute and four seconds from death,” said Perry.

The aftermath was devastating, to say the least, not just the damage, but the 81 lives that were lost.

Through Perry and the entire community’s despair though, she still had her faith.

“Even during those moments of despair there were moments where you could see God’s love,” said Perry.

For Perry, she felt it right after the tornado when she moved in with friends.

“To my my surprise, there was in the corner a Christmas tree, fully decorated,” said Perry.

In a time where Christmas was no where on her mind, the tree symbolized hope. It’s a tree she still has.

“I have the lights on it so I can see it from the living room to reflect back,” she said.

Perry needs no help remembering that tragic night though.

“Those thoughts and memories are still fresh, they roll off the tongue because they haven’t gathered any dust,” said Perry. “They’re constantly on my mind.”

Things have changed since the deadly storms. Perry who lived in a camper this time last year, has since gotten married and like others in the town, has moved into a new rebuilt home.

“To see almost the entire neighborhood rebuilt has just been joyful and this year seeing Christmas lights in those homes,” Perry said.

Perry says the community is finally coming back to life.

“Sure we don’t have trees, we don’t have shrubs and we have a lot of mud everywhere but it’s a lot different world than it was 2 years ago” she said.

Perry says these last few years she’s also struggled with survivors guilt and wondered why she was spared to live.

This year, Perry says she’s finally starting to feel happy and healed. She says although Bremen has been rebuilding their community for the last two years, it’ll never be the same.

