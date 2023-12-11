Bally's loses $212K in construction scam, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a fraud case is under investigation after the casino in Evansville was scammed.

According to the report, officials from Bally’s told police they were having some construction done and hired a vendor to do some work.

Police say it turns out, a fake email was being used to communicate with Bally’s, and the emailer was pretending to be the vendor.

They say the email provided a bank account number for payment, and Bally’s deposited more than $212,000.

We’ve reached out to Bally’s.

