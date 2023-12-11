Birthday Club
Artist repairs church windows damaged in December 2021 tornado

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Homes, businesses and places of worship were all destroyed in the violent storm that swept through western Kentucky two years ago.

Owensboro artist Scott Poyner has spent hundreds of hours making sure one of the churches destroyed is being rebuilt in all its former glory.

When E-F-4 winds hit Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen two years ago, only one thing from the church was able to be saved, a set of three glass windows from the back of the church.

“When they sent me pictures of what they had, the question was can we save it?” said Poynter.

Poynter owns the glass factory in Owensboro and says he’s been working to restore the glass. Luckily, the damage wasn’t too severe.

“I said we can do that,” said Poynter. “They were kind of protected by a wall that was in front of them by debris.”

The process of repairing the windows will take 10 months of painstaking work, tracing the original design and taking it apart piece by piece.

“We start at one corner once all the glass is cut out and we start our build from out here and build out this way,” said Poynter.

Poynter says he’s now more than halfway done. He says when he delivered the first set of panels, the reaction was more than he could have imagined.

“People were running over to them and like we’re going to have something that’s original from the church,” Poynter said.

While work is underway in Bremen to bring the congregation back into a new home, the church has experienced some setbacks.

“The wind blew all the tresses down and the new church imploded, so they had to start all over again,” said Poynter.

When churchgoers finally get to step foot in their new building, Poynter says he’s glad they’ll have a piece of their history waiting to greet them.

“It’s something that they walk in and that’s what you see. when the light shines in on these on a Sunday morning it’s amazing,” he said.

Poynter says Bethlehem Baptist Church won’t be ready to put the finished windows on display until at least this coming spring.

