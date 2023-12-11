Birthday Club
Another Scooter’s Coffee in the works in Evansville

Scooter’s Coffee in Madisonville
Scooter’s Coffee in Madisonville(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Scooter’s Coffee on Diamond Avenue hasn’t even opened yet, and plans to build another location in Evansville are already in the works.

Plans have been submitted for a Scooter’s Coffee on North Green River Road at Theatre Drive.

The drive-thru coffee shop has been popping up throughout the area.

One opened last year in Mt. Carmel, and so did one earlier this year in Madisonville.

The one on Diamond is set to open Wednesday at 5 a.m., according to their Facebook page.

Lyles Station awarded grant aiming to preserve black history
14 News’ Mitch Carter gets engaged
