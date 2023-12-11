Another Scooter’s Coffee in the works in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Scooter’s Coffee on Diamond Avenue hasn’t even opened yet, and plans to build another location in Evansville are already in the works.

Plans have been submitted for a Scooter’s Coffee on North Green River Road at Theatre Drive.

The drive-thru coffee shop has been popping up throughout the area.

One opened last year in Mt. Carmel, and so did one earlier this year in Madisonville.

The one on Diamond is set to open Wednesday at 5 a.m., according to their Facebook page.

