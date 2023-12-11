Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
Hillary M. Owens
Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

Latest News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted
Lyles Station awarded grant aiming to preserve black history
Lyles Station awarded grant aiming to preserve black history
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury seated in election workers’ defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani
Cashton was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect within hours of being born. He was then...
1-year-old boy completely recovers from open-heart surgery