14 News’ Mitch Carter gets engaged

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News reporter Mitch Carter is getting married!

Mitch proposed to his girlfriend, Claire Dugan, on the Evansville riverfront over the weekend.

Claire is a reporter for 44 News, and the two met about two years ago while they were both covering a house fire.

They’ve been dating for about a year and a half.

Mitch used the ruse that they had to help their photographer friend, Monica, get some early morning marketing photos for her business.

Monica is also a digital producer at 14 News.

As she took photos of Claire looking at the river, Monica asked her to turn around.

Of course Mitch was there waiting, down on one knee.

Mitch says both of their families are thrilled.

