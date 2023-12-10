Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Richland woman was taken into custody at EVV this morning after police say she hid drugs.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says the 42-year-old woman was stopped by TSA after they detected a “suspicious package” in her waist area.

Further investigation revealed she was hiding a small amount of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, according to police.

The affidavit identified the woman, Hillary M. Owens, as the suspect.

A report shows that an off-duty officer was at the airport and took her into custody.

Owens was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces a “Possession of Methamphetamine” charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side
Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Christmas Behind Bars visits inmates
Jail inmates surprised with gifts in Hopkins County ahead of Christmas
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children

Latest News

Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County
House fire on Camellia Drive
3 dogs rescued, family displaced after massive house fire on Camellia Drive
JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia