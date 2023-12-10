Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Richland woman was taken into custody at EVV this morning after police say she hid drugs.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says the 42-year-old woman was stopped by TSA after they detected a “suspicious package” in her waist area.

Further investigation revealed she was hiding a small amount of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, according to police.

The affidavit identified the woman, Hillary M. Owens, as the suspect.

A report shows that an off-duty officer was at the airport and took her into custody.

Owens was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces a “Possession of Methamphetamine” charge.

