Woman arrested at Evansville Regional Airport for hiding meth, police say
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Richland woman was taken into custody at EVV this morning after police say she hid drugs.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says the 42-year-old woman was stopped by TSA after they detected a “suspicious package” in her waist area.
Further investigation revealed she was hiding a small amount of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, according to police.
The affidavit identified the woman, Hillary M. Owens, as the suspect.
A report shows that an off-duty officer was at the airport and took her into custody.
Owens was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces a “Possession of Methamphetamine” charge.
