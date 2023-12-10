Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Two authors write Christmas book highlighting Down syndrome communication

Two authors write Christmas book about great granddaughter with Down syndrome
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus is at the Jasper Public Library, along with two authors of a Christmas good dedicated to one of the author’s great granddaughter.

Some people may not realize not all kids can communicate with Santa the same way, which is exactly why Anne Raymond and Marylin Leinenbach are here.

Raymond and Leinenbach wrote a book entitled ‘Leah Marie and Santa.’ The book is about Leinenbach’s great granddaughter who has Down syndrome.

Along with meeting Santa, building blocks and indoor snowballs, the authors read their book at the Jasper Public Library.

Leinenbach says it’s not just about Leah Marie, it’s to raise awareness about kids with differences, especially during the holidays.

“We want to get the message across that all children can learn, all children can talk to Santa or somehow communicate with Santa,” said Leinenbach.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf's Bar-B-Q
Wolf’s Bar-B-Q, longtime Evansville favorite, closing after 97 years
‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021...
‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021 tornado
Jordan Barrett
Arrest made in October robbery at Evansville business
Cody B. Schmitt
Puppy pick-up turns violent, ends with Mt. Vernon man thrown in jail
Car fire in Reitz parking lot
Student’s quick actions stopped other cars from getting damaged during car fire

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear attends Dawson Springs home dedication two years after December tornado
Gov. Andy Beshear attends Dawson Springs home dedication two years after December tornado
New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side
New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side
Two authors write Christmas book about great granddaughter with Down syndrome
Two authors write Christmas book about great granddaughter with Down syndrome
West Side Nut Club kicks off annual Santa Land event on Franklin St.
West Side Nut Club kicks off annual Santa Land event on Franklin St.