Two authors write Christmas book highlighting Down syndrome communication

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus is at the Jasper Public Library, along with two authors of a Christmas good dedicated to one of the author’s great granddaughter.

Some people may not realize not all kids can communicate with Santa the same way, which is exactly why Anne Raymond and Marylin Leinenbach are here.

Raymond and Leinenbach wrote a book entitled ‘Leah Marie and Santa.’ The book is about Leinenbach’s great granddaughter who has Down syndrome.

Along with meeting Santa, building blocks and indoor snowballs, the authors read their book at the Jasper Public Library.

Leinenbach says it’s not just about Leah Marie, it’s to raise awareness about kids with differences, especially during the holidays.

“We want to get the message across that all children can learn, all children can talk to Santa or somehow communicate with Santa,” said Leinenbach.

