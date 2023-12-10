Birthday Club
Rollover tanker crash shuts down I-69 southbound in Webster County

(KTTC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many drivers will need to find a new way to their destination after a tanker flipped on I-69 in Webster County.

That’s according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Ridge Porter, who tells us the accident happened in the area of milepost 131 Sunday afternoon.

Transportation cabinet officials say the southbound lanes of I-69 are closed and expected to be blocked for around four hours.

Police say the tanker that rolled over was carrying corn mash.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and no one was hurt in the accident.

A detour has not been set up for traffic.

This is a developing story. 14 News will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

