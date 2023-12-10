Birthday Club
Rapter Con convention comes to Evansville over the weekend

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday started one of the largest annual pop culture conventions known was Rapter Con in Evansville.

The event featured cosplay contests, celebrity guests, workshops and vendors. It happened at the National Guard Armory and was $20 at the door to get in.

Davis Ramirez is working at the convention and he says events like these are so everyone has somewhere to go to do what they love.

”It’s important that people that are into these kinds of things get out there and show that we’re just regular people,” said Ramirez. “We are into things just like any other. A sports fan for instance, they go crazy for whatever sport they want. This is our sport.”

If you missed the event Saturday, it’s happening again Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

