Police: Jasper man arrested on drug charges and resisting law enforcement

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper City Police Department officials say a man was arrested Saturday morning on multiple drug charges.

According to a press release, officers were sent to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue in Jasper to assist Dubois County Probation with a probation search.

Upon arrival, officers could smell marijuana coming from another apartment at the location.

Officials say Christopher Ferguson and two females were found inside the apartment.

The press release states Ferguson became non-compliant and resisted law enforcement. He was taken into custody on possession of meth and paraphernalia charges.

Ferguson was transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

