Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A busy intersection is closed after a semi accident Sunday morning in Evansville

According to dispatch, emergency crews were called to Highway 41 and Virginia Street shortly before 8 a.m. for that crash involving a sedan and a semi-truck.

An Evansville Police sergeant says diesel fuel leaked from the semi truck and caught on fire.

We’re told firefighters were quick to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police and dispatch officials do not have an estimate for when the intersection will be back open.

Crews are working on clearing the accident and removing fuel from the street.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.