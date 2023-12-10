Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they found more than just a damaged power pole after a hit-and-run property accident early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of W. Delaware and 10th Avenue and spoke with a resident who told officers she heard a crash outside her home and listened to a vehicle as it sped away.

Officers say debris and radiator fluid littered the street. Additionally, a piece of debris reportedly had a Ford emblem imprinted onto it.

Evansville Police soon after found an abandoned silver Ford F250 with heavy front end damage nearby.

According to an affidavit, registration returned to John Kemp Jr. and showed his license plates were expired.

Police say they spoke with a nearby resident who claimed to have seen two white men, one bald wearing a black jacket and one wearing a white jacket, get out of the truck and walk separate ways.

Officers say they spotted a bald man wearing a white jacket walking in the area of Maryland and 9th.

The man was stopped and identified as John Kemp Jr., matching the registration of the crashed pickup truck.

Police say Kemp smelled strongly of alcohol and refused to speak with officers.

Kemp was arrested on suspicious of OMVWI and hit-and-run, and taken to Deaconess for medical clearance.

Once detained, officers found more than a gram of marijuana on Kemp, police say.

An EPD report states Kemp became argumentative once in the hospital and cussed several times at officers and nurses.

He also couldn’t keep his balance and staggered several times while walking down the hallway, according to police.

Kemp was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and is facing several charges.

