EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A report of a man with a gun led to one arrest Saturday evening in Evansville.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Read Street around 7:40 p.m. for that report, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Detectives spoke with the female victim, who knew the suspect, and said that they had gotten into an argument at a gas station.

The suspect, 18-year-old James E. Jarman, had reportedly been with another man inside the gas station and left together soon after.

The police report states that a gun could be seen sticking out from the Jarman’s waistband.

Police say the victim reported Jarman then started circling around her home while the other man drove.

According to an affidavit, the victim was outside when Jarman rolled down the passenger window and threatened, “B****, I’ll kill you and your kids.”

The victim told officers Jarman had his hands out the window holding what she believed to be the gun from his waistband.

After speaking with the victim, officers spotted and pulled over the vehicle the suspect was riding in and took Jarman into custody.

Officers noted that Jarman’s alibi was inconsistent at times when they spoke with him.

Evansville Police officers say they found a loaded Glock 23 handgun on the driver. Police believe Jarman might have handed the gun over to the driver before being pulled over.

While searching the vehicle, officers say they found a THC dab pen and three bags of a “green leafy substance.”

Jarman told officers the drugs were his, according to the affidavit.

James Jarman was arrested, booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond, and faces charges of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana.

