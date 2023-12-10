Dawson Springs couple receives home dedication two years after December tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The December 2021 tornado came in overnight taking the lives of 81 people, 19 of them from Dawson Springs.

Two years later, the Dawson Springs community is still being rebuilt.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took a visit to Dawson Springs to help dedicate five new homes to survivors of that storm that destoryed almost every home in its path.

One of those homes was dedicated to Ethan and Briana Garrison, a young couple whose mobile home was destroyed the night of December 10, 2021.

Ethan recounted that night saying, “We heard screaming outside, went outside and the whole town was gone. I mean people were all over the place trying to get to their loved ones, the streets were completely thrashed, you couldn’t even tell where you were anymore.”

When the storm that destroyed their home rolled through, the couple was at Ethan’s mom’s apartment, which was not hit as badly.

But when they went to their home the next morning, the destruction was apparent.

“The whole siding of our trailer was ripped off and the building was destroyed, my vehicle was totaled,” said Ethan.

They were hesitant to ask for help at first.

“Originally, I didn’t want to accept help because i didn’t want to play the victim,” said Ethan.

Although Ethan did eventually reach out to Habitat for Humanity, saying “They work with you, let you know you don’t have to feel that way.”

Now two years since that tragic night devasted an entire town, Ethan says, “We’ll get to take our baby girl home to this house and it’s going to be great.”

This is one of the five homes, that Community members gathered to dedicate.

Members of Habitat for Humanity, Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell, and Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear were there for the ceremony.

“I think about that night but I also get to see all of those homes rebuilt, the five families today that have their forever home,” said Gov. Beshear.

While celebrating this growth, the crowd took a moment to reflect on the days after the storm.

“People have lost everything they had and we didn’t even know about the whereabouts of those loved ones, by the time it was over with we lost 350 residences -- 19 lives,” said Mayor Sewell.

But the hope to rebuild Dawson springs entirely, continues.

“Dawson is just a big family pretty much, we’re so small, it’s home,” said Briana.

At the gathering today Governor Andy Beshear also stood by his promise to not only rebuild every home that was destroyed in Dawson Springs, but also to revitalize a town that lost everything, two years ago.

