Cooler conditions today before a gradual warm-up this week

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yesterday our high temperature reached 65°, today it will peak in the upper 30s or lower 40s. After scattered storms yesterday, we don’t have a significant chance of rain for the rest of the week.

The passing cold front took yesterday’s storms with it and left some lingering clouds in its wake today. We’re looking at clearer conditions tomorrow through Wednesday when another passing cold front brings cloudier conditions which will last through the rest of the week.

Starting around the middle of the week, our temperature will gradually increase each day until we have highs in the mid-50s by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

